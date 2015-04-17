Downing a lot of sugar-based drinks has been found to suppress stress

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The old English remedy of a cup of tree with lots of sugar for shock or stress could be have some scientific basis.

The latest research shows drinks sweetened with sugar can suppress the hormone cortisol and stress responses in the brain.

Drinks sweetened with aspartame don’t have the same effect, according to the study in the Endocrine Society’s Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

“This is the first evidence that high sugar – but not aspartame – consumption may relieve stress in humans,” said Kevin D. Laugero of the University of California, Davis.

“The concern is psychological or emotional stress could trigger the habitual overconsumption of sugar and amplify sugar’s detrimental health effects, including obesity.”

Half of the US population consumes sugar-sweetened drinks on any given day and about 35% of adults and nearly 17% of children are obese.

According to Obesity Australia, a quarter of the adult population is obese and another 40%

overweight.

“The results suggest differences in dietary habits may explain why some people underreact to stressful situations and others overreact,” Laugero said. “Although it may be tempting to suppress feelings of stress, a normal reaction to stress is important to good health. Research has linked over- and under-reactivity in neural and endocrine stress systems to poor mental and physical health.”

