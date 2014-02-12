A Perfect Photo Of The Skiers Who Shared Gold After A Historic Tie At The Olympics

For the first time in Olympics history, we have a tie for gold in an alpine skiing event.

Switzerland’s Dominique Gisin and Slovenia’s Tina Maze both finished with a time of 1:47.57 in Wednesday’s women’s downhill.

With the length of the race and the speeds at which they’re moving down the mountain, you almost never see ties in the downhill.

There have been three ties for silver and one tie for bronze in alpine skiing at the Olympics, according to OlympStats, but this is the first time that two gold medals will be given out because of a dead heat.

After the race, Maze and Gisin looked downright giddy to be sharing the podium. Switzerland’s Lara Gut, the unfortunate bronze medalist, wasn’t so enthused.

The perfect photo from Reuters:

Here’s the remarkable final standings:

Two gold medals have only been given out seven other times in Winter Olympic history. Most of those were in speed skating, which now uses a clock that goes to the thousandth of a second.

Maze and Gisin are fine with skiing sticking to the hundredth of a second rule:

