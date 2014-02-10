Insane GoPro Video Of The Olympic Downhill Skiing Course That Bode Miller Says 'Could Kill You'

Graham Bell, a former Olympic skier who now works for the BBC, went down the Olympic downhill skiing course in Sochi and took a crazy first-person video.

The downhill course is intense this year.

On Saturday, American skier Bode Miller said the course “could kill you.”

“The top is aggressive, speeds are so high and the turns are so swingy and bumpy … It’s very treacherous … This course has teeth everywhere,” he told the BBC.

The first-person video is terrifying if you’re not an Olympic-level skier. He’s absolutely flying down the hill:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

