DOWNGRADE WATCH: Republicans Object To New Tax Increases As Deficit-Cutting Deadline Looms

Speaker of the House John Boehner rejected the Democratic proposal to the super committee which would have cut the deficit by $3 trillion, but raised nearly half of it from new revenue increases.In his weekly press conference, Boehner said the tax increases in the plan are unreasonable — and called the plan more of the same from Democrats.



“This is the same number that was in the president’s budget, the same number that I don’t know if they found any Democrats in the House and Senate to vote for,” Boehner said. “And so, I don’t think it’s a reasonable number.”

Boehner admitted that the committee is having trouble reaching agreement, but maintained that he is doing all that he can to get a deal.

“I’m not surprised that we’re having some difficulty, because this isn’t easy. It’s going to be very hard. But I do think it’s time for everybody to get serious about it.”

The committee must reach an agreement in the coming weeks so that the Congressional Budget Office can “score” it before the pre-Thanksgiving deadline.

Republicans have maintained that the committee’s recommendations must not include tax increases, though Democrats want to raise taxes on the wealthy as part of the deficit reduction measures.

If an agreement cannot be reached, the rating agencies have threatened to take negative action on the nation’s bond rating.

