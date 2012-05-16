Downgrade: Kanye West Will Appear In Several 'Kardashians' Episodes—Here's Today's Buzz

Kanye West is set to appear in multiple episodes of “Keeping up with the Kardashians.” “I want to show my life,” Kim Kardashian told E!. “If we are having dinner and he does show up, I’m sure we’re not going to go, ‘Stop the cameras!'”

Jay-Z will invite President Obama to play his Philadelphia music festival over labour Day. “He probably won’t have time, but I’m absolutely going to ask him,” the rapper told Rolling Stone.

Johnny Depp has a scary fan from Japan who has taken measures to look exactly like him.

Jessica Simpson launches maternity clothing line “full of breezy, everyday pieces” and “aimed at the modern mum-to-be who wants to maintain her fashion edge throughout her pregnancy” that will be sold at Macy’s and other retailers.

“Swamp People” star Mitchell Guist died Monday after he fell off his boat and suffered a seizure.

Scarlett Johansson gets in character as “Psycho” actress Janet Leigh on set of new Hitchcock film.

George Clooney’s girlfriend Stacy Keibler shows off her figure and reveals work out plan in the latest issue of Self magazine.

Watch the trailer for “Office” star Mindy Kaling’s upcoming TV show on FOX, “The Mindy Project.”



