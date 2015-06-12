Downer EDI switches to renewables with a $130 million contract to build the Ararat wind farm

Wind turbines at Waterloo in South Australia. Morne de Klerk/Getty Images

Downer EDI, better know for its mining servcies, has won another big wind farm project, this time a $130 million deal to build at Ararat northeast of Melbourne.

The Ararat Wind Farm, with up to 75 turbines, each with a blade tip height of up to 135 metres above ground, will be on rural land in Victoria.

The project, still subject to final financial approval, is expected to produce enough electricity for up to 123,000 homes.

Downer EDI today announced it had been awarded a contract valued at $130 million to: construct a 33 kV transmission network; provide plant, civil and electrical infrastructure; logistics; and erection of the wind turbine generators.

Downer has successfully delivered Collgar Wind Farm in Western Australia, Boco Rock Wind Farm in New South Wales, Lake Bonney Wind Farm in South Australia, and Waubra and Mt Mercer Wind Farms in Victoria.

The company is also currently constructing Taralga Wind Farm in New South Wales.

