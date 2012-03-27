Take A Trippy Ride Down A Professional Poker Player's Penthouse Slide

Professional poker player Phil Galfond left New York for Vancouver when federal authorities tightened restrictions in online gambling. That meant he had to part with his funky Lower East Side penthouse, which came with a metal slide between the two floors.



The presence of the slide has generated mixed opinions among potential buyers. Curbed reports that one buyer asked if it could be removed, while another wanted to know if his dog could fit on the slide.

But for Curbed videographer David Sherwin, it was an exciting opportunity to tape several trips down the slide and present them on a short video format set to some mood music—if you watch it in full screen, it’s pretty awesome.

If you’re interested, penthouse and slide are still on the market for $3.99 million.

