Down Goes Apple

Relentless selling!



Apple is down over 1% again.

The stock is well below where it was before its big earnings blowout from a few weeks ago.

In the office we’re having a debate about what’s going on.

Is it the carrier subsidies issue?

Are nervous hedge funds just raising cash? Perhaps there’s nobody else left to buy.

Maybe it’s the lack of exciting new products on the way?

Here’s Apple intraday.

Photo: Bloomberg

