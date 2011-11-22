VIDEO: Parents Of Murdered Schoolgirl Describe How Murdoch Hacking Led Them To Believe She Was Still Alive

The parents of Milly Dowler have appeared before the UK’s Leveson inquiry to give evidence about how phone hacking by the News of the World led them to falsely believe their daughter was still alive.



Dowler, a 13-year-old schoolgirl went missing in 2002. Phone hacking by News of the World reporters led her parents to believe she was alive and checking her voicemail, though in fact it was the reporters who were deleting messages to make room for more. Dowler was later discovered murdered and sexually assaulted.

The revelation that Dowler’s phone had been hacked was the story that pushed the hacking by Rupert Murdoch’s phone-hacking into the spotlight this summer. This video shows exactly why the hacking was so damaging for Dowler’s parents.

WATCH (video via The Telegraph):

