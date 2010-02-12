Dow Up Nearly 100 Points

Vince Veneziani

Right now, the Dow is holding on to its gains, up nearly 100 points to the 10,136 level. The NASDAQ is up 28 points to 2175 and the S&P 500 is up 10 points to 1077.

The Euro continues to fall though it’s stabilised a bit since earlier.

Oil is up $0.66 cents to $75.18 a barrel.

Gold is soaring, up $17.60 to $1094 an ounce. Silver is up $0.31 to $15.61 an ounce.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.