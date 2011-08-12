CHART OF THE DAY: Volatility Is Off The Charts

Talk about volatility. The Dow was up 423 today. Down 520 yesterday. Up 429 Tuesday. Down 632 Monday. Ridiculous swings on Friday. Down 512 Thursday.



The Volatility index, aka the fear index, is at its highest since late 2008.

@KidDynamiteBlog tweeted this afternoon: $VIX and $SPX both hanging in there… something gotta give?

Obama gets it too. Speaking today at Johnson Controls he mentioned “wild swings up and down in the stock market.”



