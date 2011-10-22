Dow Up 210 Points While The Dollar Dives To Historic Low Against The Yen

Sam Ro

Stock are surging ahead of this weekend’s big EU summit.

Meanwhile, the dollar continues to trade at a post-World War II low against the dollar.  Some attributed the weakness in the currency pair on increased confidence that EU leaders will come to a sound solution to the debt crisis.  Dollar weakness may also be attributable to rumours that the Federal Reserve may embark on further easing, via the purchase of mortgages.

USDJPYUSD/JPY

Photo: FinViz

