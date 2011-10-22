Dow Up 200, Dax Going Wild, Dollar Plunging, Bears Getting Creamed

Photo: NASA

The market does not believe that Europe isn’t making progress.Markets around the world are going berzerk.



The Dow is up over 200.

Germany is up 3%

The dollar is tanking to post-WWII lows against the yen.

Yields are jumping: The 10-year yields a whopping 2.22%!

At least at the moment, nobody has any worries about going long risk into the weekend.

One interesting thing to note:Shares of Apple are lagging, up less than 1%.

One other interesting thing to note: The homebuilder ETF is up over 4%.

The world is changing.

