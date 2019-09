The market is incredibly bullish today, with the three major indices all up nearly 2%.



fertiliser-related agribusinesses are shooting through the roof and nearly every company in the S&P is in the green.

Gold, not surprisingly, is also surging, breaking $1170/oz.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.