Dow Theorist Richard Russell Predicts Israel Strike On Iran Nuclear Facilities

This has been a concern for world markets for a while, and now the famous Richard Russell of the Dow Theory Letters chimes in.



Here’s what he wrote yesterday:

Russell is thinking — The US has always played “big Brother” to Israel. But lately the two have had arguments and it’s clear hat the US has pulled away from Israel. It occurs to me that Israel is planning to attack Iran and destroy its nuclear facilities. If so, the US does not want to be connected or involved with any attack on Iran and the Muslim world. I find it hard to believe that Israel will sit tight as Iran develops full nuclear capabilities. Iran’s crazy leader has already sworn to wipe Israel off the face of the map. Israel is dealing with Ahmadinejad, who is a lying mad-man. Jews had their fill of madmen with Hitler, and I’m thinking Israelis no longer trust anti-Semitic madmen (“never again”). My bet — Israel attacks Iran while the US plays “Gee, what’s happening?”

