Last week we joked that the Shanghai Index was the index to watch.



Actually, what you should be watching is the Athens Index. The Dow is up triple digits on the open, because Athens just did a huge move.

Why? There’s no actual news, just a major sentiment swing and a belief that some kind of bailout must be at hand.

