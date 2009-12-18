Dow Selloff Goes Triple Digits, Gold Tanks, Traders Sense "Different Feel"

Maybe the bull argument — that the market is barely down despite all the bad news — won’t hold up.



The Dow is now down triple digits.

Gold is down over $30 and may not hold $1100/oz.

One trader we we talked to acknowledged a noticeably “different feel” to the market today.

Between the amazing, surging dollar, and all the other fears, we’d have to agree.

