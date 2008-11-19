Dow, S&P Rally... But Citigroup (C) Still Sick

It’s hard to believe, but the market actually finished up after swinging wildly all day. The Dow gained about 150 points, and the S&P rallied about 1%. The sick man on Wall Street was once again Citigroup (C), which has established a patter of badly underperforming the markets. The stock fell 5% today, and for a while was sub-$8. If there was any doubt that Vikram Pandit totally botched it on Monday, look no further. than the company’s performance since then.



