The Dow Jones Industrial Average just hit its nominal all-time high.



But the gold bugs will be quick to remind you that it’s nowhere near its all-time high when you price it in gold.

Here’s a chart from King World News. The blue line is the Dow priced in gold.

Click here if you want to know what that green line is about.

Photo: King World News

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.