Today’s gain in the Dow Jones Industrial Average marked its 19th straight positive Tuesday.



Here’s what the streaks look like for the rest of the week via Laszlo Birinyi.

Day Streak Date Ended Monday 13 02/01/2010 Tuesday 19 05/21/2013* Wednesday 13 08/03/1986, 04/26/2006 Thursday 12 02/04/1982, 06/19/2008 Friday 13 07/22/1955

*Streak ongoing.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.