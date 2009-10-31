DOW PLUNGES 250

Fear is back. After yesterday’s monster gains, we’re giving it all away in dramatic fashion.



The Dow is coming off its lows (a little), but still down over 230 points.

Each of the major indices is off over 2%. Financials are getting slammed, with several big names off over 3%.

With this mad action, let’s see if the NYSE can keep the quote machines running.

