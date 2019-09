Things were looking weak prior to the open, but not THIS weak.



Right now the Dow is off about 160 just a few minutes after the opening bell.

This is the biggest drop in three weeks.

Want to keep your eye on something interesting?

Check out the latest big down move in lumber, which has been getting absolutely crushed lately.

Photo: FinViz.com

