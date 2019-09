The Goldman/SEC debacle has really hurt the markets. Financials in the S&P 500 are bleeding red while the Dow is down triple digits. The NASDAQ is down 30 points and the S&P puked 20 points or 1.7%.



Goldman Sachs’ stock is down nearly 15% at the moment at $158.79.

Photo: FinViz

