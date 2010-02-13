Dow Plummets 130 Points On Open, Get Ready To Break 10,000

Vince Veneziani

The Dow is currently down 130 points to 10,013 and falling. The NASDAQ Composite Index has also dropped quite a bit, down 22 points to 2155. And the S&P 500 Down 12 points to 1065.

Commodities are falling too. Oil is currently down nearly 2% to $73.89 a barrel.

Gold is at $1087 an ounce, down $7. Silver is down $0.21 to $15.40.

As far as futures go, currencies are down while the dollar rises. Grains and metals are taking heat while softs are a mixed bag.

FUTURES AM feb12

