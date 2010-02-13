Dow Plummets 130 Points On Open, Get Ready To Break 10,000

The Dow is currently down 130 points to 10,013 and falling. The NASDAQ Composite Index has also dropped quite a bit, down 22 points to 2155. And the S&P 500 Down 12 points to 1065.

Commodities are falling too. Oil is currently down nearly 2% to $73.89 a barrel.

Gold is at $1087 an ounce, down $7. Silver is down $0.21 to $15.40.

As far as futures go, currencies are down while the dollar rises. Grains and metals are taking heat while softs are a mixed bag.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.