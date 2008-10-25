Dow Opens Down 411 Points

But given that things were so bad in the futures market this morning that trading had to be halted, you gotta think that things could have been worse.



WSJ: U.S. stocks suffered another big drop following an overnight plunge in Asia and Europe, as fear returned in full force to trading floors around the world.

Following the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average was off more than 411 points, or 4.7%, to 8279.87, hurt by declines in all 30 of its components. The S&P 500 fell 5% to 862.33. The Nasdaq Composite Index was off 5.7% at 1512.42.

Turmoil in international markets helped drive the plunge in U.S. markets. In Asia, the Nikkei 225 tumbled 9.6% in Tokyo and the Kospi plunged 10.6% in South Korea. Europe stocks …

