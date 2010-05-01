Dow Off Triple Digits Ahead Of Long Weekend Filled With Oil, Goldman, And Greece

The Dow is near its lows of the day — over 100 points — with Goldman Sachs (GS) leading the nosedive.



This is beginning to feel like one of those Fridays, where everyone is wisely taking a little bit off the table before a big weekend.

And this should be a big weekend.

The oil slick won’t take the weekend off. Neither will the Greece negotiations.

And it will be along weekend. Several foreign markets will be closed on Monday. Anything can happen over three days.

