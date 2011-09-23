MARKETS GETTING WORSE: DOW OFF OVER 520 AS DAY NEARS END

Photo: Team Chaos Airshows

ORIGINAL POST: KABOOM.Dow off over 400.



S&P off over 3.3%.

What’s freaking everyone out today?

Banks, predictably, are getting totally routed.

Morgan Stanley is down 7%.

Goldman is down 5%.

Bank of America is down 4%.

UPDATE:

Everything’s deteriorated even further.

The S&P 500 is down 4% to below its lowest close of the year. the DOW is off 475. Full-on panic.

Update II:

Markets have come back a big after some headlines from the FT about EU recapitalization of European banks.

It’s all very vague though. hard to imagine people staying too excited about this.

Update III:

And the market is tanking again

As for what’s got people so worried.

