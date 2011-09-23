MARKETS GETTING WORSE: DOW OFF OVER 520 AS DAY NEARS END

Photo: Team Chaos Airshows
ORIGINAL POST: KABOOM.Dow off over 400.
S&P off over 3.3%.
What’s freaking everyone out today?
Banks, predictably, are getting totally routed.
- Morgan Stanley is down 7%.
- Goldman is down 5%.
- Bank of America is down 4%.
UPDATE:
Everything’s deteriorated even further.
The S&P 500 is down 4% to below its lowest close of the year. the DOW is off 475. Full-on panic.
Update II:
Markets have come back a big after some headlines from the FT about EU recapitalization of European banks.
It’s all very vague though. hard to imagine people staying too excited about this.
Update III:
And the market is tanking again
As for what’s got people so worried.
Click here and take your pick >
