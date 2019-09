Bad news abounds this morning:



There’s the realisation that Bernanke doesn’t want QE3.

The Greek austerity move isn’t going well.

Initial claims were bad.

Chicago Fed was bad.

The debt ceiling negotiations just collapsed.

And the IEA is desperate, pulling down oil prices.

So, the Dow is down about 200.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.