Update II: Over 200 now!



Update: It gets worse! The Dow is off nearly 200 points now.

Original post: There she goes.

Everything is getting crushed.

The Dow is off over 170.

Commodities hammered across the board.

The NASDAQ is off 1.7%.

Only Green Mountain Coffee Roasters appears to be up.

Oil is below $103.

Even silver is tanking!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.