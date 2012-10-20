Apple Is Getting Clobbered, As The Dow Is Now Off 150

UPDATE 11:56:



We’ve been tracking the decline in the market all morning, and things are really getting ugly now, as the Dow is down 150.

The big loser?

Apple. The stock is down 2.5%.

This has really been an ugly one of late, and the stock is off nearly 13% from recent highs.



UPDATE:

Things are getting kind of hairy. The Dow is now off 130.

ORIGINAL POST: Via Yahoo Finance, Dow off 103.

