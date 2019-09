True RISK OF and fear today.



The Dow is off 166.

Italy is near its lows of the day down 2.5%

Gold is still above $1600.

All 10 S&P sectors are down.

Here’s the Dow.

Shares of the big bank UniCredit are halted.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.