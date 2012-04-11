DOW OFF 200

Photo: David Tribble via Wikimedia Commons

It gets worse.The stock market is at its lowest levels of the day.



The Dow is off 200.

The NASDAQ is off 53.

Banks are getting creamed.

What’s this all about?

Everyone’s blaming Europe.

Earlier in the day, US futures were higher, but European markets really got pummelled.

Yields surged. Italy fell nearly 5%. Spain got hit hard.

And all that Europe freakout is really slamming US stocks now. Pretty ugly.

