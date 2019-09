This feels like that day back in October 2008 when CNBC broke the news of something witht he acronym “TARP” and markets went crazy. Of course, the euphoria proved to be short-lived.



This time the bailout is in Europe. Hopefully things work out better this time.

The Dow is up 200 and is now up on the month.

