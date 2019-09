The DOW has traded below 10,000 in the last few moments.



DOW down 2.35%

NASDAQ down 2.13%

S&P 500 down 2.25%

The acceleration is partially product of the euro, now trading below $1.20 and today’s disappointing job numbers.

More to follow…

