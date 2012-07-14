The Dow Is Up More Than 200 Points

Photo: Roel Driever on flickr

U.S. markets are rallying in the final hour of trade, with the Dow up 1.6 per cent, or more than 200 points.The tech heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 are both 1.6 per cent higher, at 2,911 and 1,357, respectively.



For the week, both the Dow and S&P little changed from where they traded at last Friday’s close.

However, the Nasdaq remains down 0.8 per cent after losses earlier in the week.

Latin American markets are also rallying into the end of the trading day, with Brazil’s Bovespa up 1.8 per cent, or 923 points, to 54,359.

