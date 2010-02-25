Dow Jumps Up Triple Digits, Kisses Goodbye To Yesterday's Decline

The Bears’ brief rally yesterday has been completely wiped out.

Right now the Dow is up 103 points to 10,385 and moving steady. The NASDAQ is up 26 points or 1.16% to 2240 and the S&P 500 is up 10 points to 1104.

The Euro is seeing big gains too against the Dollar and the Pound.

Oil is up $0.55 to $79.41 a barrel. Gold is down $1 to $1102 as it tries to hold above the $1100 an ounce level.



