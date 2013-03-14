We'll Hit A Historic Milestone If The Dow Closes Positive Today

Photo: Google Finance

After being in the red for much of the morning, stocks have turned positive.This comes in the wake of a very strong February retails sales report that showed the American consumer wasn’t being held back by higher gas prices and the recent payroll tax hike.



If the Dow closes positive today, it would mark a major historic milestone.

You see, yesterday was the eighth straight day the Dow closed positively. Today would be nine.

“The last time we made nine was 16 years ago,” wrote UBS’s Art Cashin. “The record is 13 – from 12/31/86 through 1/20/87. Not so easy to repeat.”

