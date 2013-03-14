The Longest Dow Winning Streaks Ever

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed positive today for the ninth straight trading sessions in a row.



The last time it accomplished this was in November 1996.

The longest win streak on record is 13 trading sessions, which ended on January 14, 1987.

Here’s a chart of previous hot streaks courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group.

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

