The Longest Dow Winning Streaks Ever

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed positive today for the ninth straight trading sessions in a row.
The last time it accomplished this was in November 1996.
The longest win streak on record is 13 trading sessions, which ended on January 14, 1987.
Here’s a chart of previous hot streaks courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group.
Photo: Bespoke Investment Group
