FunnyOrDie's Hilarious 'Dow Jones' Video Is Awesome, But Teaches You Nothing About Stocks

Earlier today, the Dow Jones Industrial Average hit an all-time high.



Some pundits criticise the Dow for being a price-weighted index of 30 randomly selected stocks.

But the haters probably aren’t considering this hilarious Dow Jones personification put together by the humorists at FunnyOrDie.

“The Dow always goes back up for the ladies,” says the narrator.

Check out the trailer here:



“Dow Jones” starring Common from Common



