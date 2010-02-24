Dow Jones Takes Over SmartMoney From Hearst

Dow Jones & Company is in talks to take over Hearst Corporation’s half of SmartMoney, the finance magazine and website.



SmartMoney: “The Wall Street Journal Magazine” has been a split production from both companies, with Hearst dealing with business aspects, while Dow Jones held up the editorial side, since its launch in 1992.

The companies “have regularly discussed what is best for the SmartMoney brand,” according to Dow Jones’ statement sent to us by email. “We are in talks to transition SmartMoney 100% to Dow Jones ownership, where it will be aligned with our other personal finance properties. A specific timeline hasn’t been determined.”

According to the Wall Street Journal, whose publisher is Dow Jones, sources say SmartMoney editorial staff will join Dow Jones’ newsroom and a few layoffs are expected.

SmartMoney’s rate base circulation is about 800,000. Its ad pages fell 23% last year, compared to 2008, according to the Publishers Information Bureau.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.