DOW HITS ALL-TIME HIGH!!

The opening bell just rang in New York, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average just passed its all-time closing and intraday highs.



Right now, the index is trading north of 14,210.

The record closing high, set on October 9, 2007, was 14,164.53. If the index holds its gains today, a new record will be set at the closing bell.

The Dow’s previous all-time intraday high was 14,198.10, also set in October 2007.

Below is the chart:

Photo: Bloomberg, Business Insider

