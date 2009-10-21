Dow Jones Offers Up Wall Street Journal Pro-Edition For $600 Annually

Dow Jones is looking to wring a few more dollars from the Wall Street Journal’s brand, offering up a “professional version” of the Journal’s site to businesses at $49 per month, or $600 a year, Robert MacMillan at Reuters reports.



For nearly six times the price of a regular online subscription, subscribers access more data, reports, and archives.

WSJ Pro will be for businesses wanting more information, but don’t need or want to shell out for Reuters or Bloomberg’s expensive packages.

We’re sceptical about how many people will want to pay up for this service, but we think it’s a good idea. This can’t have cost Dow Jones too much to implement or build. Offering another online price point is a good way to find out what people will pay for on the web.

Here’s what you’ll get should decided to plunk down the cash:

Aggregated news and information from more than 17,000 global sources—a significant portion of which are not available on the public Web—along with The Wall Street Journal, supported by more than 2,000 Dow Jones journalists in 84 bureaus worldwide

Factiva SmartSearch™, which provides a one-year archive of Factiva’s global business sources and a two-year archive of wsj.com content, filtered and sorted to reveal the best, highest-value results

Search results that are instantly analysed to uncover issues, industries, companies, people and ideas buried beneath the headlines and displayed in know-at-a-glance graphical format

More than 30 industry-specific pages, managed by a team of Dow Jones editors to deliver the most current insight and identify emerging trends

Six key industry sections that are continuously managed by Wall Street Journal editors who select news and information from across Factiva’s vast archive: Pharmaceuticals, Healthcare, Energy, Media & Marketing, Telecommunications and Technology

Custom News that allows users to personalise their own home page to quickly surface the news they want on issues, companies, industries or editor-chosen “deep dives”

User-defined alerts to deliver the latest news and information when and how it is needed

