The Dow closed above 20,000 for the first time ever -- here are some other big landmarks

After weeks of anticipation, the Dow Jones Industrial Average finally closed above 20,000 for the first time in the index’s long history.

To commemorate the occasion (even though the moment could be somewhat overrated) we took a look at the history of when the index hit some other big round number landmarks, using historical data on the Dow’s closing values from MeasuringWorth.com.

The Dow first closed above 100 on January 12, 1906. The bull market of the 1980s and the tech bubble of the 1990s saw several milestones in quick succession. Wednesday’s close over 20,000 came nearly 18 years after the index first broke into five digits on March 29, 1999.

