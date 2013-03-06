THE IDIOT-MAKER RALLY: Check Out All Of The Gurus Made To Look Like Fools By This Market

Photo: CNBC

On Tuesday, the Dow closed at an all-time high. It’s up 120 per cent from its March 6, 2009 lows.Ever since the low, experts from both the bearish and bullish camps have presented their arguments for why investors should sell.



Sure, there have been dips along the way. Ultimately, though, the trend has been up.

To be clear, none of the people we identify here are idiots, and we don’t want to give that impression.

But this epic bull market run has certainly made a lot of people look and feel like idiots.

