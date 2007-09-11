Dow Jones (DJ) Zannino Preps Staff For Cuts

Even as some WSJ reporters join a picket line demanding better benefits, Dow Jones CEO Richard Zannino reminds employees in an internal memo that, under the Murdoch regime, job cuts are “unavoidable.” The good news: Zannino promises to give the soon-to-be-whacked as much notice as possible, along with “severance, benefits, and transition assistance.” Better news: We’re hiring! AP



“We promise to tell you when we fire you!”

