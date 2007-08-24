Dow Jones (DJ) Shuffles Online Execs

Almar Latour named managing editor of The Wall Street Journal Online, succeeding Bill Grueskin, who will now serve as deputy managing editor of The Wall Street Journal. Latour, 36, was bureau chief for the New York-based technology group. He will start in his new role on Sept. 4. (AP)



Daniel Bernard, VP of marketing for The Wall Street Journal Digital Network, will become general manager of The Wall Street Journal Online. Bernard replaces Gail Griffin, who is moving to Barron’s Online. Bernard’s slot will be filled by Matt Ellsworth, who was advertising solutions manager for Yahoo Finance (yet another Yahoo departure).

Jim Bernard promoted to general manager of MarketWatch.com. He was vice president of strategy and market intelligence for Dow Jones’s Enterprise Media Group. (AP)

