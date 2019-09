Joseph A. Stern, currently EVP, General Counsel and Corporate Secretary of Dow Jones, has been appointed to the Board. Stern replaces Dieter von Holtzbrinck, who quit in protest about the Murdoch deal. Stern has not been appointed to any Board committees.



