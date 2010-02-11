Dow Jones Stock Index Getting Sold!

Chicago-based CME Group is about to finalise a $600 million-plus deal to acquire Dow Jones & Co.’s stock-indexing business, according to a report from The Wall Street Journal.



The price was expected to be more than $600 million, according to sources who spoke to WSJ, though neither companies have released details.

According to WSJ, the CME Group, which owns the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), NYMEX and other exchanges, will get more involved in the stock investment information business.

Under the terms being discussed, the CME would continue using the Dow Jones name in its investment products, keeping intact the 114-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average.

