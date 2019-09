The stock market is up today. And if the Dow Jones Industrial Average closes positive today, that would mark 10 straight up days.



And that’s rare.

Since World War II, it’s happened only 11 times.

Here’s a roundup of 9+ day win streaks courtesy of Bespoke Investment Group:

Photo: Bespoke Investment Group

