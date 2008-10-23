Dow Is Down 514 Points, Just Another Day In The Market

Remember when a mere 504 point drop warranted screaming headlines like those seen below? And then there was something called the octobox, and shortly after there was a decabox? Well, guess what kids, we’re down 514 points today–we were down over 600 points before an ending rally–and there is no decabox and we’d be stunned if we saw another screamer of a headline.

Someone walked into our office, looked at CNBC and said, “Oof. Welcome to 1929, you’ll be able to tell your kids about this. Seriously.” After a brief moment of concern, everyone went back about their business. It’s official, we’re broken and beaten, tell us if the market recovers. Then we’ll run the screaming headlines again.

